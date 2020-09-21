NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in Texas more changes are coming at the Denton County Transportation Authority.
Effective today the DCTA is updating its weekday A-train schedule and increasing peak frequency.
The current A-train schedule includes 60-minute weekday headways, but starting today the frequency will change to 30-minute peak and 60-minute off-peak weekday headways. Bus schedules from the agency’s August 2020 service changes and Saturday A-train service will remain the same.
Southbound service from the downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) will begin at 5 a.m., an hour earlier than the current schedule, with additional trains during peak hours at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. There will also be two additional southbound trains at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Service will end at the same time as the current schedule.
Northbound service from the Trinity Mills station will begin at 6 a.m., the same time as the current schedule, with an additional train at 7:30 a.m. There will also be two additional northbound trains at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Service will end at the same time as the current schedule.
The DCTA is also reopening the DDTC for ticket purchases only. The lobby and restrooms remain closed to the public.
Click here to view the updated A-train schedule for the September 21 service changes.