By Taryn Jones
We couldn’t choose just one taco place, so we hit four. ESP’s Taryn Jones takes you on a Dallas taco tour. You can check out the tasty spots we visited and don’t forget to tag @eatseeplayDFW in your food photos!

Taryn’s Taco Tour:
Velvet Taco
We ordered the Spicy tikka chicke and Cuban pig.
On the side: Queso blanco with chips

REVOLVER TACO LOUNGE
We ordered the Carne Asada and Pulpo (octopus).
On the side: Salas Molajeteada with chips

EL COME TACO
We ordered the Al Pastor (Taryn’s Fav) and Pollo tacos.
On the side: Flan

Taco City Y mas
We ordered: make your own breakfast tacos

