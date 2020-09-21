FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is calling on the Fort Worth ISD school board to get students back in the classroom in early October, as the district considers extending online learning another month.

“I have strong feelings about that,” Mayor Price said in a video posted to social media Monday night. “I believe these kids need to be in school. It must be done safety for our children and for our teachers, but adults need to be adults and make a decision that’s good for our kids.”

As it stands now, Fort Worth ISD students can go back to the classroom in two weeks, but the school board could take a vote Tuesday to delay the return.

On her video, Mayor Price asked infectious disease physicians at Cook Children’s to weigh in on the risks of re-opening schools.

“I think now is as good a time as any to start school,” said Dr. Mark Mazade. “I think the kids need it, I think the parents need it. I feel fairly confident that It can be done successfully.”

The school board voted last week to give families the option of sending kids back to the classroom on Oct. 5, despite a warning from the Tarrant County Public Health Director.

He told the board the case numbers aren’t where they need to be to reopen schools safely.

Board members will reconsider pushing the start date back at their meeting Tuesday night.

“We have instances where people are going to the Cowboy game, taking their children, and then lobbying us to leave them out of school,” the mayor said. “It just doesn’t make much sense. I truly believe it’s time that leadership stepped up and put our children first.”

Mayor Price asked families to let their school board member know they want their kids to go back to school. She said it’s critical for getting parents back to work.