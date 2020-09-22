DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 19-year-old woman told police she maced a man in the face Sunday night after he stalked, then tried to kidnap her in Denton.
The attempted abduction happened at 7:10 p.m. in the 400 block of S. I-35E.
Police said the woman was walking next to the frontage road when she noticed a white van following her. As she changed directions, the van continued following before stopping next to her. The a man exited the passenger side of the vehicle, grabbed the woman around the waist, and picked her up. But she sprayed Mace in his face.
The man let released her and jumped back into the van, which drove off and was last seen southbound on I-35E.
The Denton Police Department encourages everyone to remain aware of their surroundings and stay alert, as the victim in this case did. The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Denton PD at (940) 349-8181.