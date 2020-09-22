CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI’s Chicago Field Office, announced on Tuesday the creation of a Seeking Victim Information webpage related to the investigation of Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris.

The FBI arrested Harris, 21, last Thursday September 17 on a federal child pornography charge for allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce and transmit sexually explicit videos and photos of himself.

Harris was featured in the Netflix hit, “Cheer” which followed the cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, of which Harris was a member, as they sought a national title.

It was an instant success when it was released in January, and Harris drew fans for his upbeat attitude and his encouraging “mat talk.” Earlier this year, he interviewed A-list celebrities on the Oscar’s red carpet for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying additional potential victims, specifically victims who were under the age of 18 when Harris asked them to produce or view sexually graphic images or engage in sexual contact.

Contact may have occurred in person or through the following social media accounts:

SnapChat username “jerry_714”

Instagram username __jcoleofficial

Or any other account believed to be used by Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris

Harris was also sued in Texas by twin teenagers who accused him of “sexual harassment, exploitation, manipulation, intimidation and sexual abuse.”

USA TODAY, which first reported the allegations, said multiple sources told the newspaper that the FBI was investigating accusations that Harris solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

In addition to accusing Harris of sexual misconduct, the lawsuit accuses cheer organizations of failing to protect the boys.

The organizations named in the lawsuit are U.S. All Star Federation, which governs competitive cheerleading; Varsity Spirit, which puts on competitions; and the Cheer Athletics, a chain of gyms.

Victims can report contact with Harris to the FBI and find additional victim resources here.

They can also call the Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.