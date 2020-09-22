NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Audit, Aviation Department, city manager, City of Fort Worth, David Cooke, DFW News, ethics, fort worth city council, Fort Worth Police, William Welstead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Fort Worth has opened up an investigation into the city’s Aviation Department after City Manager David Cooke fired the former director William Welstead.

Cooke is auditing the department and asking Fort Worth Police to open a criminal investigation.

Welstead’s termination happened on September 9, following an internal investigation.

William Welstead (credit: City of Fort Worth)

Cooke said Tuesday the investigations could take several weeks and updates will be provided as findings are made.

“Ethical behavior and accountability are two of our core values here at the City of Fort Worth,” Cooke said in a statement. “We expect all city employees to practice these values, especially our department leaders.”

Roger Venables will serve as the interim director for the Aviation Department.

Venables normally serves as an assistant director for the city’s Property Management Department.

No other details have been released on this matter.

Comments

Leave a Reply