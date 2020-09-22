FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With 50 locations across the state of Texas, Baylor Scott and White Health is one of the more recognized names in health care in our region.
Now the company is looking to hire for more than 3,000 jobs across their network of facilities, and many of those jobs are right in North Texas.
“We still have all clinical arena jobs open. We have needs for nurses, ancillary and nursing support role, our techs certified scrub techs. Everything that existed pre-pandemic exists post-pandemic at a heightened sense. All health care roles are in high demand,” said Dr. Janice Walker, Executive Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for BSW Health.
Dr. Walker said the jobs differ in salaries and requirements, but the compensation is said to be competitive for all positions.
She is also encouraging aspiring nurses to jump on board now.
“If anyone is looking for an opportunity to change careers during the pandemic, pause and do some research about the benefits of becoming a nurse. When you have “registered nurse” behind you, the sky is the limit,” she said.
If you are interested in applying for a job with Baylor Scott & White, click here.