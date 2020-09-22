NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man wanted for the murder of a Louisiana hotel manager has turned himself in to authorities.

David Schulien of Harris County has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of 67-year-old Ashok Patel.

Kenner Police Lt. Michael Cunningham said the 30-year-old is accused of attacking Patel on June 16 in the parking lot of the Raddison Hotel New Orleans Airport, where Patel worked.

Police said Patel approached Schulien and asked why he was speeding in the parking lot. Patel took photos of Schulien and his rental car.

Schulien got out of his car, knocked Patel to the ground and kicked him, breaking Patel’s leg, police said.

Cunningham said Schulien fled the scene without calling for help but police were able to identify him through Patel’s photos.

Patel had multiple surgeries to repair his broken leg but on Sept. 10, he died nearly three months later after developing a blood clot in his leg that traveled to his heart.

Schulien was previously charged with second-degree battery in the case and he pleaded not guilty. The charges were upgraded after Patel’s death.

It’s unclear whether Schulien had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.