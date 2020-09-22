AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas health officials reported 3,964 new cases Tuesday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and 77 more COVID-19 deaths.

The number of Texas cases since the pandemic began reached 716,207 while the death toll had reached 14,994, the Department of State Health Services said.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths across the U.S. topped 200,000 on Tuesday, the highest in the world.

The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department estimates 87,317 COVID-19 cases are now active, including 3,207 hospitalizations.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

