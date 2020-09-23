Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Best Buy is hiring thousands of people ahead of the holiday shopping season and will be hosting job fairs at all its stores.
The company said the positions will be for its retail stores and distribution centers around the U.S.
The stores will be hosting fairs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Thursday and Friday and again on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4. The seasonal positions include sales, customer service and inventory.
Those interested will be able to apply in person at these fairs or online on the company’s website.
The company said it offers a minimum starting pay of $15 an hour.