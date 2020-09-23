DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Boy Scout Troop 263 is all about overcoming obstacles.
For the last six months, the special needs-only troop has faced some new challenges.
In April, the troop’s trailer with all of their camping equipment was stolen.
They have started a GoFundMe campaign to try to raise $15,000 to replace the trailer and gear including stoves, tents, cooking supplies, lanterns, tables, propane tanks, canopies and tools.
“Unfortunately, you know, six months ago we had our trailer stolen, which was a huge blow to the troop,” said Ben Burns, Troop 263 Scout Master. “It had all our camping gear in it, as well as tents and cooking equipment and everything, so we just can’t go camping without it.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all meetings have been virtual in recent months so they haven’t been able to go camping anyway.
But at some point, they’ll be ready to go again and need the equipment.
Burns said having the resources to continue letting the scouts learn is invaluable.
“It’s more important about experiences and getting something out of what we’ve done, we’ve done so much over the last 10 years. it just kind of helps them understand, you know, ‘I can do these things’.”