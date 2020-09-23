NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council voted 11-4 Wednesday night to cut $7 million from the Dallas Police Department’s $24 million overtime budget.

The police department’s overall budget as proposed by City Manager T.C. Broadnax is more than $516 million, while the general fund budget is more than $1.4 billion.

The day before the vote, five former Council Members, Rickey Callahan, William Blaydes, Jerry Allen, Gary Griffith and Mary Poss, who also served as Acting Mayor, wrote a letter to current council members expressing their concerns about the reduction in police overtime.

“We are urging you to reconsider your proposed $7 million cut from Dallas Police Department’s overtime budget,” the letter said.

Mayor Eric Johnson had sharply criticized the idea, as had Governor Greg Abbott, who blasted city council members during a news conference in Austin earlier this month.

