DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council voted 11-4 Wednesday night to cut $7 million from the Dallas Police Department’s $24 million overtime budget.
Yes: Mayor Pro Tem Medrano, council members West, Thomas, Arnold, Resendez, Narvaez, Bazaldua, Atkins, Blackmon, Kleinman, & Blewett. No: Mayor Johnson, Dep. Mayor Pro Tem McGough, council members Mendelsohn, & Gates. @CBSDFW
— Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) September 24, 2020
The police department’s overall budget as proposed by City Manager T.C. Broadnax is more than $516 million, while the general fund budget is more than $1.4 billion.
The day before the vote, five former Council Members, Rickey Callahan, William Blaydes, Jerry Allen, Gary Griffith and Mary Poss, who also served as Acting Mayor, wrote a letter to current council members expressing their concerns about the reduction in police overtime.
“We are urging you to reconsider your proposed $7 million cut from Dallas Police Department’s overtime budget,” the letter said.
Mayor Eric Johnson had sharply criticized the idea, as had Governor Greg Abbott, who blasted city council members during a news conference in Austin earlier this month.