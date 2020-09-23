DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for a third suspect in a capital murder case.
The murder happened Thursday, September 10 at the Bonita Gardens Apartments in the 3400 block of Fordham Road.
Responding officers found John Lewis Carter who had been shot multiple times and killed.
One of the suspects, Embray Harrison Taylor, remains at-large.
In addition, homicide detectives determined that suspects Laquita Cota Steward, 39 and Embray Harrison Taylor, 45, killed Carter.
Five days later, Steward was arrested and charged with capital murder.
Police also upgraded the original murder charge of suspect Deshawn Antoine Gray to capital murder.
The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance with any information that can lead to Taylor’s apprehension.
Police have not released details on how the suspects and victim knew each other or what the motive might have been.