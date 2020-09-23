Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Denton are searching for a suspect who approached a jogger at a local park and pulled out a knife.
Police said the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 at North Lakes Park on Windsor Drive.
According to police, the victim said she was running on a trail when an unknown male approached her with knife. She said she screamed and the suspect ran away.
The woman was not injured.
Police said no arrests have been made. They have released a surveillance image of the suspect described by the victim.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 940.349.8181.