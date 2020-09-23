FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – When the Yielding family of Fort Worth was told COVID-19 protocols at Cook Children’s Medical Center would only allow one parent to be with their teen son for chemotherapy treatment, they were saddened.

Their 14-year-old son, Aiden has been receiving the treatment to fight Leukemia since earlier this year.

His mother, Lori works at the hospital so she was the obvious choice to be the one parent along Aiden’s side.

However, Aiden’s dad Chuck, was also determined to get as close as possible.

So every Tuesday when his son is inside doing rounds of chemo, Chuck is outside looking for the nearest window to send his son some positive vibes through dancing.

Chuck sets up below, and when Aiden gets a break from treatment, they meet through the window.

Dad puts on a full on dance show below and Aiden mirrors the moves from three floors up.

“It’s funny watching him figuring out all that he is going to do. Yup. It just cheers me up some times,” said Aiden.

“Just anything to bring his spirits up a little bit, and let him know he is not alone. We are with him,” said Chuck.

Lori said she loves to see the routine between her husband and son, and she said it proves just how important family is during these tough times.

“Family is everything, togetherness is everything, but even when you can’t be together as a whole family as a unit you find ways that you can,” said Lori.

The family has established a campaign called “All in for Aiden,” they will be hosting a blood drive in October in his name to benefit Cook Children’s and the Fort Worth community.