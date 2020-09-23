NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Independent School District held a socially distanced and virtual school board meeting that lasted more than 10 hours and after all was said and done members voted to delay in-person learning until October 16.

The meeting started Tuesday afternoon and the decision came down around 3:30 Wednesday morning. The vote was 6-3.

Prior to the vote, the deputy superintendent announced that according to parent surveys, 54% want in-person instruction, while 46% wanted virtual learning.

The meeting went well into the morning because more than 200 people weighed in on the original plan, which was to return to campus on October 5.

