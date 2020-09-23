(CBSDFW.COM) – After just six minutes of jury deliberation, a Plano man has been convicted of trying to entice a 12-year-old girl at an Air Force base in Texas in June.
The U.S. Attorney of the Northern District of Texas announced Tzu Fan Chen, 54, was found guilty on one count of attempted enticement of a child after it was found that he went to the Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls with the intention of having sex with a young girl.
According to officials, evidence during the trial revealed an Air Force agent acted undercover and posted an online advertisement on a social media website that read “Daughter & I seeking new friends.”
It was discovered that Chen replied to the advertisement and began communicating with the undercover agent. Eventually, Chen arranged for a “sexual encounter” with the 12-year-old girl.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Chen drove from Plano to the base on June 18. However, when he arrived at the location, he was taken into custody by law enforcement.
Chen’s trial lasted one day and the jury deliberated for just six minutes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The 54-year-old faces up to life in federal prison. Sentencing is set for February 2021.