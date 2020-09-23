DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A few dozen protesters gathered outside Dallas Poilce Headquarters before the sun went down Wednesday night.

This, after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong in March.

Prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire.

The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s that had people in it.

Dallas Police said they’ve been prepared for protests this week in anticipation of an announcement in the Louisville case.

“Our goal tonight is to be present but not visible unless we have to be visible,” said a Dallas Police spokesperson.

Dajai Monae of the Next Generation Action Network said outside Dallas Police Headquarters to a gathering of several dozen protesters, “I’m afraid to go to sleep at night because I don’t know if I’ll be shot in my sleep. I’m scared when I’m driving to be pulled over by a police officer because I don’t know if they’re going to kill me due to a traffic stop. I’m really super, super emotional about it.”

Dajai Monae, a @NextGenAction VP, at the mic calls on other Black women to speak. Previous protests have often focused more on violence against Black men (Botham Jean, George Floyd, and others). Tonight, there is an obvious effort to shine the light on women’s stories. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/hM3OzpD4k0 — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) September 24, 2020

CBS 11’s Andrea Lucia said while the crowd is growing, it is smaller than the protests regarding George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis Police custody.

A separate protest taking place at Dallas City Hall began marching around 8:00 p.m.

The two protests were set to merge at some point.

This protest is now on the move….headed toward downtown. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/KHGiXcVepw — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) September 24, 2020

Around 9:00 p.m., protesters entered Dallas City Hall’s underground parking garage.

Another group of protesters chanted outside City Hall.

Protestors have entered Dallas City Hall’s underground parking garage. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/myWYC52QXT — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) September 24, 2020

There was also a protest in downtown Fort Worth.

Protesters marched with signs, chanting, “Say her name! Breonna Taylor!”

