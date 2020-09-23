AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — It was one of the first major U.S. events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and next year organizers of the South by Southwest Festival in Austin are taking no chances.
On Wednesday officials announced plans for both a digital and in-person event for SXSW 2021.
Each year SXSW offers a mixture of conferences, festivals, and exhibitions with leaders in politics, music, entertainment and technology. Next year organizers say things will be no different.
The offerings of SXSW Online 2021 will include digital conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions.
SXSW EDU Online is scheduled to take place March 9 – March 11, 2021 and SXSW Online will take place March 16 – March 20.
Entries for next year’s digital experience open October 6.
Organizers with SXSW say in addition to the digital offerings, they are working with the city of Austin and are planning for physical events, in case they can be held.