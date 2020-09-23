NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Athletes, Basketball, Coaches, Coronavirus, Covid-19, DFW News, Mavericks, School Sports, UT Arlington, Volleyball

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The UT Arlington volleyball team’s scheduled matches this Friday and Saturday at the College Park Center against Arkansas State were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests by Maverick team members.

In conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference, the two teams will attempt to reschedule their three-match series at a later date, according to the school’s website.

UTA was slated to begin its already-abbreviated 2020 campaign with two matches against the Red Wolves on Friday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the finale on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Mavericks will now attempt to open their season next weekend, Oct. 2-3, at Texas State. UTA’s next scheduled home matches are Oct. 30-31 versus Texas State.

As previously announced, the general public is not be permitted at home volleyball matches inside the College Park Center this year.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

Comments

Leave a Reply