ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The UT Arlington volleyball team’s scheduled matches this Friday and Saturday at the College Park Center against Arkansas State were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests by Maverick team members.
In conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference, the two teams will attempt to reschedule their three-match series at a later date, according to the school’s website.
🚨SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨
UTA Volleyball Season-Opening Matches This Weekend 𝙋𝙊𝙎𝙏𝙋𝙊𝙉𝙀𝘿
(We will attempt to reschedule the 3-match series with Arkansas State at a later date)
📰 » https://t.co/DlztOloKWh pic.twitter.com/7zgq5QjC3F
— UTA Volleyball (@UTAMavsVB) September 23, 2020
UTA was slated to begin its already-abbreviated 2020 campaign with two matches against the Red Wolves on Friday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and the finale on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Mavericks will now attempt to open their season next weekend, Oct. 2-3, at Texas State. UTA’s next scheduled home matches are Oct. 30-31 versus Texas State.
As previously announced, the general public is not be permitted at home volleyball matches inside the College Park Center this year.