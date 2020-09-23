NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Lottery history in Texas continues to be made. The Lotto Texas jackpot has grown to an estimated $44 million for the Wednesday, September 23 drawing.
Sales for the jackpot — which is the largest in North America and the third-largest in the world — increased by more than 13% over the last week.
The ever increasing prize amount will no doubt cause a rush in the hours before the drawing. Gary Grief, with the Texas Lottery Commission, reminded, “Jackpots this large generate a lot of excitement, so I want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”
The $44 million jackpot is the largest since a $97 million prize was won on May 29, 2010. The ticket was sold the 7-Eleven in the 8900 block of
Garland Road in Dallas.
The last time the Lotto Texas game had a winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed.
Lotto Texas drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.