DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas is Elton John’s third stop when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour returns to North America in January of 2022.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” John shared via social media. “While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

The name of the tour takes its inspiration from John’s 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. On the title track, the singer reflected on superstardom and his epic celebrity status, referring to the music as his “back-to-my-roots” phase: “When are you going to come down? When are you going to land?,” he sings in the first verse.

The tour initially started in Pennsylvania in September 2018.

Return dates were announced for Europe, beginning September 1, 2021 in Berlin. So if you can’t wait more than a year, buy a ticket overseas and catch the legend across the pond.

Or head to the American Airlines Center on January 25-26, 2020 for the show. It takes the audience on a journey through the legend’s 50+ year career with never-before-seen-photos and videos, all set to the tune of some of Elton’s most beloved songs from his legendary catalog including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom.”

“I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go! As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well,” said John.

Ticket holders for all postponed performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

John plays The Toyota Center in Houston on Jan 21-22, 2022.