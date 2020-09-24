FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A toddler who spent days in the intensive care unit after being rescued from an apartment fire in west Fort Worth has died from her injuries.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website identifies the little girl as Aaliyah Anderson.
It was on September 21 when crews were called to a one-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Brian Way Circle, near the West Loop and Interstate-30.
Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke coming out of at least one, second-floor unit. Firefighters were immediately told there could possibly be a child trapped inside and a search found Aaliyah in the back room of a unit. The toddler was taken by ambulance to Cook Children’s Medical Center in critical condition.
Seven other units in the building suffered smoke damage.
The fire continues to be under investigation.