NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An innovative company is hoping to provide families an opportunity to balance virtual learning by giving students an opportunity for hands-on educational enrichment that can help bring learning to life for students.
Snapology is a STEM enrichment program that uses different types of building materials to help students learn and explore the subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Currently there are three Snapology franchises in the DFW area including in Grapevine, Plano and Frisco.
Melanie Galaviz owns the Grapevine franchise of Snapology and says the Snapology programs were created for kids ages 3 to 14 years-old and use LEGO bricks, K’NEx blocks, robots, drones and even video game design software to help children learn everything from science to math.
“We know that STEM is the future,” Galaviz says.
“All of the science and engineering jobs are coming and we see it as an opportunity to get kids interested in the sciences and in those fields, so they can build their interests and passions towards where the future is going to go.”
They still have hands-on events happening at some schools, pre-schools and rec centers across DFW, but they have also made private and small group classes available for students who are wanting to supplement their at-home education.
The private and small group classes are available for any student whether they are being homeschooled, learning in pods, or learning virtually this year through a school district.