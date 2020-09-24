Drenching Rain From Now Tropical Depression Beta As It Stalls Over Texas CoastWhat was once Tropical Storm Beta has now weakened to a tropical depression and parked itself over the Texas coast, raising concerns of extensive flooding in Houston and areas further inland.

