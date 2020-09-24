FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Thursday he can’t wrap his head around a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any officers for the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
“Yeah that one’s disgusting,” he said. There are a lot of things I don’t understand in this country that we’re looking at right now, it’s about us educating ourselves, going out to vote, educated on who we’re voting for and what they’re going to do when they’re in office.”
Prescott said the Cowboys are having bigger conversations about those issues and not just in the locker room.
He said it’s important for the players’ voices to be heard throughout the community as well.
On Wednesday, the grand jury found two Louisville police officers, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly, justified in their use of force that resulted in Taylor’s death.
The grand jury charged a third officer, Brett Hankison, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, related to him firing his weapon into the walls of Taylor’s apartment and endangering people in another unit.
