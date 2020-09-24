OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A girl was killed and her parents and brother injured when their home in far north Oklahoma City exploded Thursday morning.

Firefighters with both the Edmond and Oklahoma City Fire Departments responded to the explosion in the 8000 block of Northeast 139th Street, near East Memorial Road and Midwest Boulevard.

Many of the first-responders were sent back to their stations because there were no flames to extinguish, just a very large home that was destroyed.

OKC Fire Chief Benny Fulkerson said, “When we arrived there was no active fire, it was a completely leveled home with debris up and down the street,” Fulkerson said.

The ages of the girl or her brother were not immediately released, but both are younger than 18, according Fulkerson. The boy and the parents were taken to a hospital with burn injuries — their conditions aren’t known.

No names were released and Fulkerson said the explosion does not appear intentional.

The blast that occurred just before 7 a.m. in northeast Oklahoma City destroyed the home and damaged at least three nearby houses.

The exact cause of the explosion isn’t known, but Fulkerson said the home had propane, not natural gas.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)