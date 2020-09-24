FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The hot housing market has increased the demand for services from a North Texas company focused on making your next move into a new home as easy as possible.
Utility Concierge says a spike in business has created new jobs they need to fill.
Utility Concierge’s main focus is to shop markets to get their clients the best deals available on basic home services like water, gas, electricity, TV and home security.
“We hired about 40 people during the pandemic and we are continuing to expand, and what we need are concierge. People who are on the phone helping people making those selections,” said CEO Gabe Abshire said.
He said the concierge jobs are all full-time and they all come with benefits and base pay plus bonuses.
“We are looking for somebody who number one, has a desire to help people. We are not looking for a salesman. We are looking for someone that’s going to help. We have the opportunity to sell through our service. We need someone who is hard working, energetic, outgoing, and is looking for an opportunity to grow,” said Abshire.
If you would like to apply, click here.