DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting along NB Central Service Road and Hall Street/Lemmon Avenue near downtown.
It happened around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
There is no word yet on what led to the shooting, but a white SUV has bullet holes in the back window.
According to witnesses, a suspect fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle at the victim’s SUV.
The victim lost control of the SUV and eventually crashed.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
Traffic on the service road has been shut down as police investigate.