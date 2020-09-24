NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting along NB Central Service Road and Hall Street/Lemmon Avenue near downtown.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting, but a white SUV has bullet holes in the back window.

According to witnesses, a suspect fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle at the victim’s SUV.

The victim lost control of the SUV and eventually crashed.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Deadly shooting in Dallas (Chopper 11)

Traffic on the service road has been shut down as police investigate.

