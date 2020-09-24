Comments
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man is in custody in Rockwall charged with aggravated kidnapping.
Rockwall Police said Anthony Johnson, 43, met the alleged victim in Dallas, but the aggravated kidnapping happened after the victim spent the night with Johnson in Rockwall.
Police said the crime happened on Thursday, September 3 in the 1300 block of Shores Boulevard in Rockwall.
Rockwall Police were assisted by Dallas Police and US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force who served the arrest warrant on Johnson in Dallas on Wednesday, September 16.
Johnson’s bond is set at $2 million.
The Department of Homeland Security is considering federal charges in this case.
No other details have been released.