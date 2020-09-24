NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man is in custody in Rockwall charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Rockwall Police said Anthony Johnson, 43, met the alleged victim in Dallas, but the aggravated kidnapping happened after the victim spent the night with Johnson in Rockwall.

Anthony Johnson (Rockwall PD)

Police said the crime happened on Thursday, September 3 in the 1300 block of Shores Boulevard in Rockwall.

Rockwall Police were assisted by Dallas Police and US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force who served the arrest warrant on Johnson in Dallas on Wednesday, September 16.

Johnson’s bond is set at $2 million.

The Department of Homeland Security is considering federal charges in this case.

No other details have been released.

