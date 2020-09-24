Comments
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane has crashed in Kaufman County and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating.
Officials said the crash happened Thursday afternoon off County Road 342, just northeast of Terrell. The plane was reported to have lost power and then crashed into a tree line at the end of a pasture.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the pilot did not suffer injuries and is okay. There were no other reported injuries.
An airplane registry search shows the plane is a Beechcraft V-35-B.