crash, DFW News, FAA, Kaufman County, North Texas, plane crash

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane has crashed in Kaufman County and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating.

Officials said the crash happened Thursday afternoon off County Road 342, just northeast of Terrell. The plane was reported to have lost power and then crashed into a tree line at the end of a pasture.

Plane crash in Kaufman County (Credit: CBS 11 News)

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the pilot did not suffer injuries and is okay. There were no other reported injuries.

An airplane registry search shows the plane is a Beechcraft V-35-B.

