ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A vehicle crashed and overturned into a day care playground in Arlington Thursday morning, police said, and one staff member was injured.
Police said the crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Wimbledon Drive. A car went off the road, crashed through a fence and went into a day care playground before overturning, police said.
According to police, there were several children and staff members in the playground at the time. One staff member had to be taken to a hospital to treat injuries from crash debris. There were no injuries to the children.
Police said it appeared the driver had “some type of medical episode,” which led to the crash. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.