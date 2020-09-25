DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 2020 State Fair of Texas was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can now visit Big Tex and get all the fair food you can eat because the State Fair of Texas drive-thru experience begins today.

While the State Fair may not look like it usually does there’s still a lot to take in.

During the lunch hour on Friday cars and trucks began making their way through fair park for the ‘Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru”.

Gates at the Fair opened at 10:00 a.m. and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and his family were the first in line.

This year attendees will be treated to such food favorites as Fletcher’s Corny Dogs, fried Oreos, and kettle corn.

Organizers say there’s even more than midway prizes and a picture with Big Tex included with all tickets.

“There’s a lot of surprises along the way that people don’t know that are gonna be an element in this,” explained State Fair spokesperson Karissa Condoianis. “So, we’re really excited to see their reactions to some of the things we’ve implemented.

The drive-thru event starts this weekend, during what would have been the opening weekend of the 2020 State Fair of Texas, and will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 18.

Drive-thru tickets for the State Fair of Texas start at $65 per vehicle and it’s suggested that visitors purchase them in advance.