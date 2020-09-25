DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Friday reported 1,179 more COVID-19 cases, with 967 of them coming from a backlog in the state’s reporting system.

Friday’s count brings the total in the county to 80,605, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials reported a majority of Friday’s cases were from previous months: 24 from April, 139 from May, 399 from June, 301 from July, 21 from August and 83 from earlier in September.

Eleven more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,016. The patients were over the age of 40. Of the 11, eight had been hospitalized, two died in a hospital’s emergency department and one was found dead in their home. All of these patients had underlying high risk health conditions.

“Today’s COVID-19 numbers contain a lot of old cases…. the numbers from the just ending CDC week are concerning as the average number of cases per day has climbed for the first time in several weeks,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said. “The number of school-aged children diagnosed with COVID-19 has increased from the previous week, and our positivity rate, which had been going down for several weeks, has now shot back up to 11.9%.

In Tarrant County, 393 cases were reported on Friday, along with two more deaths. These totals are now at 48,897 cases and 645 deaths.

Denton County reported 89 new cases, bringing its total to 11,950, while Collin County added 100 more cases, leaving that total at 13,310.