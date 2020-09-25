DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are searching for man they say shot and killed another man Thursday afternoon.
Officers found the victim, 35-year-old Billy Seals in the driver’s seat of a white SUV that had crashed into a retaining wall at the North Central Service Road at Hall Street.
Seals had a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
Witnesses told police that the suspect was a Black male and fled in an unknown type vehicle.
Dallas police are asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Det. Serra with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671.4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #170419-2020.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call them at 214.373.TIPS (8477).
Lemme guess. Another paper plate so he cant be identified? Get a grip with the paper plate problem DPD!