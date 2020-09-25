DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Denton said they are searching for a suspect who robbed a local business at gunpoint Friday and tied up a cashier before running away.
At around 10:45 a.m., police said there was a large presence in the 1600 block of Scripture Street, where officers were looking for an armed suspect.
According to police, the suspect entered a business and demanded money while holding a cashier at gunpoint. The suspect when tied up that cashier before fleeing at foot, police said.
Police did not immediately say which business was robbed.
The suspect is described as a man who’s about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes. He was also wearing gloves and a light-colored mask.
Police said the suspect has not been located as of 3:15 p.m. They do not believe he is still in the area.