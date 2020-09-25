Comments
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton police are investigating a shooting late from Thursday afternoon that left two teenagers hospitalized.
The shooting happened at Rhoton Park, 2250 Ridgedale Dr., shortly after 5 p.m. where a large group of teenagers had gathered and a fight broke out.
Both victims, a 16 and 18 year old were transported to Parkland Hospital for treatment.
Investigators are interviewing several witnesses to determine the exact series of events, but said there isn’t any ongoing threat to the public.