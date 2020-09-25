NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Texas Representative Ron Paul is in a Texas hospital after suffering some kind of ‘medical emergency’ while participating in a live stream event on his YouTube channel.

The move was reportedly taken for “precautionary” reasons, after Paul’s speech turned to gibberish as he spoke about the free market. Another panelist became so concerned that they during the stream they asked Paul if he was “okay”.

It wasn’t disclosed what hospital Paul was taken to but he later sent a tweet saying, “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.” The picture showed him giving a thumbs up while in a hospital, wearing a gown and hooked up to machines.

Message from Ron Paul: "I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern." pic.twitter.com/aALmLn8xIj — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 25, 2020

Ron Paul, the father of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, represented Texas’s 22nd congressional district from 1976 to 1977 and again from 1979 to 1985. He later represented the 14th congressional district from 1997 to 2013. He also had three unsuccessful presidential bids: one in 1988 as a libertarian and two — in 2008 and 2012 — as a Republican.