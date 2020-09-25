(CBSDFW.COM) – Dak Prescott has a friend in Aaron Rodgers, who this week voiced support for the Cowboy QB’s openness about his mental health struggles following the suicide of his brother last April.

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman asked the Packers quarterback about Prescott’s admission during a press conference this week.

“I saw what Dak said. I applaud him. I think it’s phenomenal, speaking out, because that’s true courage and that’s true strength,” Rodgers said. “It’s not a weakness at all.” Other people’s opinions of Dak has nothing to do with him,” Rodgers added. “That’s their own insecurities about their inability to deal with their own s–t, probably.”

Thought I’d ask Aaron Rodgers today about mental health, specifically what he thinks the value of people like him and Dak Prescott talking about their headspace, happiness and mental well-being has in destigmatizing talking about that stuff. His full answer: pic.twitter.com/OtZ4kN1915 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 23, 2020

Prescott described his bouts of depression while sheltering in place on the In Depth show with Graham Bensinger.

“All throughout this quarantine and this offseason, I started experiencing emotions I’ve never felt before,” the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said. “Anxiety for the main one. And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I would say I started experiencing depression.”

Another sports commentator, FOX “Undisputed” host Skip Bayless had more of a visceral, negative reaction than Rodgers, saying he felt “no sympathy” for Prescott.

Rogers it seems, has nothing but empathy for the 27-year-old star player, saying: “I think it’s a beautiful thing when people start talking about it, because at the bare minimum it makes you more relatable to people. That we have the same struggles, and the same issues, and the same desires to grow and change and see things in a better, positive light that so many people out there do. And I think the more that we can connect with people, especially with conversations like this, the better our society can be moving forward as a connected society built around love and positivity.”