ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Football is back Friday for some of the largest high schools in Texas. Some of those 5A and 6A teams are starting their seasons at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Arlington Martin and Denton Ryan kicked off at 4 p.m. This is a month later than the original start date of their seasons.

For Jatavion Sanders, his arrival at AT&T Stadium ends a long month of waiting. His brother is a wide receiver for Denton Ryan.

“It’s actually been kind of boring for me because I want to see him play football,” Sanders said.

“I just feel really hyped, a lot of energy right now, ready to see my brother play,” he added.

Buses carried the teams, bands and cheer squads to the stadium in the afternoon, with gates opening at around 3 p.m.

One of the first fans came to the stadium all the way from San Marcos. Wendell Hethcock’s son in law in the coach of Denton Ryan, and his grandson is the starting quarterback.

“We were playing the fifth game last year at this time time. It feels wonderful being here. We are looking forward to being here watching,” Hethcock said.

Longview and Temple will take the field at 8 p.m. Friday.