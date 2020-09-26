DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were found dead in a Super 7 Inn motel room at 10335 Gardner Road, Dallas Police said.
Officers responded to a call around noon on Saturday, after the manager found three deceased people inside of a motel room.
Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced the victims deceased at the scene from “apparent homicidal violence.”
The Homicide Unit responded to the scene, along with the Dallas County Medical Examiner.
No other details have been released.
Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Isom with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3701, or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.
Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.