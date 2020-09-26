GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police are looking for a killer or killers after a man was shot and killed around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Pioneer Parkway.
A caller told police someone had been shot and was lying outside one of the buildings.
Police said when officers found the victim, Mario Cantarero, 26, they rendered first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Grand Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect or suspects involved in this murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Prairie Police and/or Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers at 972-237-8795 or 972-988-TIPS (8477).
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
Tipsters may remain anonymous.