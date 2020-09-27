Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a group of people shot at a Mercedes in the parking lot of the Westin Galleria in Dallas early Sunday, police said.
Police said witnesses reported that the shooting happened at around 2:15 a.m. at the hotel at 13340 Dallas Parkway. The group involved then fled the scene in another vehicle.
Arriving officers found a victim, who has not yet been identified, near the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to call police at 214.283.4825.