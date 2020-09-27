AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — State health officials on Sunday reported 1,292 coronavirus cases in Texas and 37 additional deaths due to the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 735,132 coronavirus cases and 15,522 deaths, up from 733,438 and 15,485 deaths recorded as of Saturday. The true number of cases is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The health department also reported 67,234 active cases of the virus and that 652,376 have recovered while 3,217 people were hospitalized.
Dallas County, which has the second highest confirmed case count in the state, reported 197 cases on Sunday and four more deaths. The county’s totals are now at 81,175 cases and 1,020 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
