DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 197 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with four additional deaths.
Sunday’s count brings the total in the county to 81,175, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials said 18 of the 197 cases came from earlier in September due to a backlog in the state’s reporting system.
Four more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,020. The four patients were in their 50s, 60s and 90s. Three of the patients had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions. The patient in her 90s was found dead at her home and did not have underlying health conditions.
In Tarrant County, 170 cases were reported Sunday, which leaves the county with 49,329 total cases.