LAKE JACKSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for a county in Southeast Texas after a rare brain-eating amoeba was found in the water supply of a city.

The declaration comes after officials warned residents in Lake Jackson on Saturday to not use tap water for any reason besides flushing toilets after Naeglera fowleri, the deadly ameba, was found in test samples.

That warning has since been lifted, but a boil water notice remains in effect.

Abbott said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and other state departments are working to resolve the issue as authorities continue to flush and disinfect the water system.

“The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this ameba,” said Abbott. “I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community.”

KTRK reports the water testing was prompted by the death of a 6-year-old boy who had contracted the rare infection. His family has not yet learned of how he may have become infected.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naeglera fowleri is a single-celled organism that is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.