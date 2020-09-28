Comments
SAN ANTONIO (CBSNEWS.COM) – A 15-year-old girl who has lived in the U.S. with her family since she was an infant is now alone in government custody and facing deportation after she was arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at a Texas hospital.
The teenager, who was born in Mexico and does not have legal status, went to the hospital with her aunt last week after experiencing gallbladder-related pain, her attorney, Sarah Valdes, told CBS News. She was then referred to another Texas hospital to undergo surgery.
