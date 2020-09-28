NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:boating accident, DFW News, Dylan Cohen, Inner Tube, Lake Granbury, search and recovery, Search and rescue, tube, Tubing

HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – As the search continues for a woman who went underwater and never resurfaced after a accident on Lake Granbury, the operator of a boat is facing criminal charges.

Dylan Cooper Cohen has been charged with Intoxication Assault. Bond for the 28-year-old from Colleyville has been set at $15,000.

(credit: Hood County Sheriff’s Office)

It was on the afternoon of September 26 when emergency crews were called to Lake Granbury after getting reports of a woman riding on a towable tube being involved in an accident.

According to the Hood County News, Cohen is facing the assault charge for hitting the woman — who has not been identified — as she was tubing on the lake.

Search teams looked for the woman Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday — reportedly focusing on an area near the banks of DeCordova Bend Estates. The search resumed Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply