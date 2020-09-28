DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Medical Examiner has identified the victims found dead in a Super 7 Inn motel room at 10335 Gardner Road this weekend.
Dallas Fire-Rescue found Rachael Escamilla, 38, Peggy Bailey, 56, and Michael Rivera, 33, deceased at the scene from “homicidal violence.”
The Homicide Unit also responded along with the Dallas County Medical Examiner.
Dallas Police are asking anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Isom with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3701, or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #171549-2020.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called in that leads to the arrest and indictment for the grisly crime. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).