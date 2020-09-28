DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – COVID-19 has changed the way many in the Jewish faith are observing Yom Kippur, the “Day of Atonement,” the holiest of holidays in Judaism.

At least one group worshipers in Dallas conducted and participated in religious services outside, rather than gather inside a synagogue or hold services over Zoom.

Dozens gathered outside at Churchill Park in Dallas to participate.

Those in attendance wore white robes to signify purity.

They prayed and sang songs as they atoned for sins from the previous year.

Rabbi Francky Xavier said, “We don’t eat and we don’t drink. We afflict our self and ask for forgiveness.”

Those in attendance said while COVID-19 restrictions have created many challenges, their faith is still strong.

Dr. Robert Bloom, one of the worshipers at Churchill Park said, “The building is only a structure. God is any place and you can have a service with people any place.”