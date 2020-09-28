GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland ISD launched new way to help parents and kids during the pandemic.

The district held its first weekly “Ask A Doctor” session last Wednesday.

“Now that we’re back in school, what we’re seeing is a lot of our students are having emotional issues of what is occurred over the past couple of months,” said Renee Kotsopoulos, the Director of Health Services for GISD.

She said with so many parents having the same concerns, they wanted to offer one spot for answers.

“There were a lot of parents there that were asking a lot of good questions about their kids and about themselves, too.”

The district already partners with Hazel Health, a telemedicine company that works with school districts across the country. The partnership allows students access to telehealth with no cost to their families. Dr. Robert Darzynkiewicz, the Chief Medical Officer at Hazel Health, was part of the first “Ask A Doctor” session.

“We split the session in half for discussion and half for the lecture, to really provide parents with a good opportunity to talk to us,” he said.

Dr. Darzynkiewicz said Hazel Health works with 60 to 80 school districts, but this is the first session they’ve done like this. He said many of the questions revolved around helping kids cope.

Kotsopoulos told us she hopes families will keep taking advantage of the service.

“This is just another way to grab the attention of parents and families so that way they’ll access the medical care that they need,” she said.

For more information about how to use Hazel Health, or for information on the next webinar, click here.